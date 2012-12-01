2012

A Star for Christmas

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 1st, 2012

Studio

Feifer Worldwide

The only thing that is working in Cassie's world is her small town business. Her Christmas Cupcakery is a huge success, but her love life is a mess. Cassie's whole universe is turned upside down when she falls in love with a co-worker who is revealed to be the famous and notoriously troubled actor Alex Gray. There's no denying that Alex and Cassie are in love, but can their relationship survive the pressure of Hollywood and the holidays?

Cast

Briana EviganCassie
Corey SevierAlex Gray
Brooke BurnsSkylar
Travis Van WinkleJared
Karissa VackerTricia
Jeremy HowardZack

Images