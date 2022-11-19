A Star Named Ayrton Senna

Not Available

The Official Film of Brazil's greatest Formula One driver, Ayrton Senna, who's sudden death in the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix sent shock waves around the World. It cemented his reputation both within the sport, and his native Brazil, as a legend. The film looks at his life and career using archive footage and featuring revealing interviews with the man, as well as those who knew him well; friends, family and competitors. It also shows how the Ayrton Senna Foundation, set up in his honor, is working to help under privileged and street-bound children in his native Brazil using sport as an incentive to learn. Written by Oliver Warman.