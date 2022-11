Not Available

Steven Wright, the Confucius of Comedy, recorded his first album, I Have A Pony, in 1985. That Grammy - nominated album, along with an HBO special the following year, established Wright as one of the most inventive, peculiar and admired comedians of our era. Surreal and cerebral, his languid voice and deadpan delivery of ironic, witty and sometimes even deeply philosophical one-liners made him a unique and unforgettable performer.