A Story About Kusanojo

Futaro, now 14 years old, is an only boy. His mother, an actress, raised him on her own. She herself is innocent, just like a child. It seems almost incredible to Futaro that she was brought him up by her self. One day, in the garden, Futaro seems a man dressed like a samurai. He must be one of mother’s actor friends, Futaro thinks, but then he resembles Futaro’s father. The stranger is called Kusanojo. He was a true samurai and now he is a true ghost. Strangely, Kusanojo seems to have forgotten the fact that he is a ghost. A strange life of 3 people with Futaro, his mother and his father who is a ghost starts.