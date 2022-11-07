A Story of a Man Who Filled 552% of the Quota

Not Available

A movie quintessential to Wiszniewski's artistic output. Its protagonist, Bernard Budgol, is a miner and a legendary leader of socialist labour in the 40s and 50s. Structured around a dissonance and contradiction, the film is reminiscent of a broken mirror. Budgol's utterances do not for a cohesive whole, but come into conflict with one another. His wife, children and fellow miners tend to be crtical of him while the protagonist himself feels compelled to defend his legend and the rightousness of his own conduct. (FILMAFFINITY)