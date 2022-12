Not Available

A young woman escapes from a city in the near future, where people's anger is medically controlled, and drifts away to a lonely island. It is the developer of the emotion-controlling medicine who finds her and marries her. Her memory is erased and she starts an entirely new quiet life as a different person. But an unexpected incident happens; many people get hurt; the truth is revealed; then she falls in love... And this is a comedy after all!