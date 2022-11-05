Not Available

A Story of David

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Directed by Bob McNaught. King Saul of Israel is jealous of the fame and adoration of David, who long ago slew Goliath and brought victory to Saul's armies. Now Saul, egged on by his Edomite counselor Doeg, attempts to have David killed. Saul's son, and David's best friend, Jonathan, conspires to help David, who is reluctant to fight back against his own people the Israelites.

Cast

Jeff ChandlerDavid
Peter ArneDoeg
Barbara ShelleyAbigail
Donald PleasenceNabal
Basil SydneyKing Saul
Robert BrownJashobeam

