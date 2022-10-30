Not Available

A Story of the Forest: Mavka

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Dovzhenko Film Studios

Mavka, a water nymph, loves Lukash, a country youth. Their brief happiness ends when Lukash is forced to marry the shrewish Kilina. The Spirit of the Forest turns Lukash into a wolf as punishment for his infidelity. The strength of Mavka's love breaks the spell, but Kilina curses the nymph, transforming her into a weeping willow. This beautiful and tragic story is based on a play written in 1912 by Lesya Ukrainka, a Ukrainian poet, writer and political, civil and female activist, and includes mythological characters taken from ukrainian folklore.

Cast

Lyudmila YefymenkoMavka
Maya Bulgakova
Boris Khmelnitsky
Victor Demertash
Philip Ilyenko

