2013

A Stranger in Paradise

  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 30th, 2013

Studio

On the verge of making partner, Josh Pratt’s (Colin Egglesfield) life is turned upside down when the SEC investigates the head of his multi-billion dollar hedge fund for insider trading. Forced into a well-timed “vacation” he never asked for Josh finds himself in Bangkok with a price on his head, a morally ambiguous brother who is knee deep into the Thai mafia, and a propensity for getting shot at. Unfortunately for Josh, the only way out is to give up information he doesn’t know he has.

Cast

Colin EgglesfieldJohn
Catalina Sandino MorenoJules
Byron MannLek
Stuart TownsendPaul
Gary DanielsDerek
Sonia CoulingChris

