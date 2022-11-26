A Stray Cat

Not Available

February 2028. Seok-goo, an old bachelor running a photo studio, while spending his free time was asked by a young lady for help as if she is being chased by a gangster. She is the daughter of a big time gangster. Her father's rebellious subordinates killed his father for his wealth. If Seok-goo helps her, she will give him a small amount of money everyday. No matter how much he looks at it, Eun-sook's identity is suspicious, and to Seok-goo, unimaginable things starts to happen.