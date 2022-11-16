A Stroke at Midnight

Not Available

Piper (Tiffany Million) is about to marry Brad (Nick East) – and have they become the couple of the year! The only problem is there’s so much coupling going on, you need a scorecard to keep track of the players. Piper is hot for her bridesmaid, Lucky (Roxanne Blaze), and Mike (Sean Michaels), the best man. Brad, meanwhile, is at it with Piper’s mother (Sharon Kane) and helping out Marvin, the caterer (Mark Wallice) with keeping Muffy, the maid of honor (Rebecca Bardoux) satisfied. Marvin is also spreading the cheer to Lucy in a midnight bathroom tryst.