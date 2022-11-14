Not Available

"A Student Village" was shot in a remote mountainous village in western Yunnan Province. Most of the residents there belong to the Bai and Lisu ethnic groups. Quite a few documentaries focus on this area, but "A student Village" is particularly touching because it portrays the optimism of the poor and shows respect toward them. Upon finishing the film, Director Wei Xing brought it back and showed it in the village. Villagers from miles away walked to the screening and shared in the festival-like atmosphere. The documentary received great feedback after it was broadcast on television.