Not Available

Zsuzsa, Éva and Jolán decide to divorce their husbands. Their attorney is the young Vera who visits the husbands one after the other with the enthusiasm of dealing with the very first case. The bafflement of the sanguine Péter, the materialistic Sándor and the indolent Bálint lasts only for a few moments; after that, they all fall in love with the pretty lawyer.