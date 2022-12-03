A Study in Scarlet

Not Available

This is the first of the Sherlock Holmes' stories by the famous English author. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Sherlock Holmes and his friend, Dr. Watson, receives an invitation from Mr. Gregson, of Scotland Yard, to assist in unraveling a murder mystery. Holmes makes a careful study of the case and as a result of his ingenious deductions rounds up the murderer, one Jefferson Hope, a cabman. The man confesses his guilt and tells his life story and of the vengeance of the many wrongs he has suffered at the hands of the dead man in the years gone by. Before the case comes to trial the prisoner dies from heart failure. This is another victory for Holmes and his wonderful deductive methods, as the officers of Scotland Yard had all but fastened the guilt upon another and an innocent person.