A Study of Tramps

Because of a family feud, Bobby Scrawn's love for Mary Stretch seems hopeless, particularly after the young man has been spanked with a fence picket wielded by the sturdy arm of Pa Stretch. A few days later Mrs. Stretch gives a preliminary talk on tramps and how they can be saved. She announces the subject will be continued at her home on the following Thursday. Mary gets a startling idea and tells Bobby of it. Thursday arrives and twenty or more women are listening to Mrs. Stretch talk on hobos, when "Hungry Hank," a tough-looking and ragged tramp, applies at the kitchen door for a "hand-out."