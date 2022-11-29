A Sugar & Spice Holiday

Not Available

The film follows Chinese American Suzie who draws on her family’s cultural traditions to spice up an old-fashioned Christmas baking competition. Suzie, a rising young architect, returns to her small hometown in Maine for Christmas where her Chinese American family runs the local Lobster Bar. Following the loss of her beloved grandmother who was a renowned baker in their community, Suzie is guilted into following in her grandmother’s footsteps bei entering the local gingerbread house competition. Teaming up with an old high school friend Billy, who grew up to be catch, Suzie must find the right recipes and mix of sugar and spice to win the competition and perhaps find some love in the process.