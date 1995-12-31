1995

Fed up with his boyfriend, a young man has a brief encounter with a woman he meets on the beach in this short from director François Ozon. A Summer Dress opens with the straitlaced Frédéric (Frédéric Mangenot) criticizing the more flamboyant Sébastien (Sébastien Charles) for incessantly prancing around their cabin while blasting his favorite '60s pop singer, Sheila. Frédéric bikes to the beach to escape and meets an older woman named Lucia (Lucia Sanchez) who, without much conversation, leads him to a secluded spot where they have sex. Frédéric notices an onlooker during their lovemaking; when he returns to the beach, his clothes have been stolen. With no choice but to wear Lucia's spare dress, Sébastien prepares himself for an odd confrontation with Frédéric