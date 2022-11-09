A Summer Idyll

Not Available

Rebuffed in his attempts to propose to Cora, Albert elects to take a walking trip through the countryside. There he meets a shepherdess, and the two soon develop a mutual attraction. Cora regrets her decision and tries to entice Albert back by sending him a note. He ignores her first attempt, but in the second she includes the butt of a cigarette she has been smoking and this token convinces him to return. The shepherdess finds solace in the arms of her grandfather once Albert has gone back to Cora.