Not Available

The Artist proposes to the distrustful and skeptical Producer the staging of a new ballet starring… swans? What is the story? That of Prince Siegfried and his love for the beautiful Odette, victim of the spell cast by the evil sorcerer Rothbart, an enchantment that turns her and her friends into swans when the light of day tears the dark shadows of night. (The Norwegian National Opera and Ballet, April 26th, 2014.)