1970

A Swedish Love Story

  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

November 10th, 1970

Studio

Europa Film

The youngsters puppy love is set against a backdrop of adults that struggle with their own lives. Her fathers feeling of misery and failure at work, her aunts unhappiness as an unmarried woman without kids of her own. His father work at the paintshop-business and his worries about the mentally ill grandfather. Against the adults the young couples love is so sweet and sensual, so innocent and beautiful. As a couple in love, they don't care about anything but themselves and seems totally unaware about everything that surrounds them.

Cast

Ann-Sofie KylinAnnika
Rolf SohlmanPär
Bertil NorströmJohn Hellberg, Annika's Father
Lennart TellfeltLasse, Pär's Father
Anita LindblomEva, Annika's Auntie
Margreth WeiversElsa, Annika's Mother

