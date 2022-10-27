A Swedish Love Story

1970

The youngsters puppy love is set against a backdrop of adults that struggle with their own lives. Her fathers feeling of misery and failure at work, her aunts unhappiness as an unmarried woman without kids of her own. His father work at the paintshop-business and his worries about the mentally ill grandfather. Against the adults the young couples love is so sweet and sensual, so innocent and beautiful. As a couple in love, they don't care about anything but themselves and seems totally unaware about everything that surrounds them.