Not Available

Disc 1 - Recorded at The Orpheum Theatre, Boston, MA on 10/15/04. Disc 2 - Recorded at The Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL on 12/9/06. With booklet. Total Running Time: 5:01:56 Special Features: Stereo/5.1 Optional On-Screen Lyrics "Million Miles From Yesterday" Music Video Photo Gallery Picture Format: 4x3