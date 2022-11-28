Not Available

(A tale behind every door) A television movie consisting of four short films, written by the great writer Tawfiq Al-Hakim and writer Katia Thabet, in each film a different problem is presented, and the four films starring Faten Hamama and different heroes, and they are, respectively: (Crazy position) starring Ahmed Ramzi, (I want to kill) starring Abu Bakr Ezzat and Safia Al-Omari, (the respected deputy) starring Ahmed Mazhar, and (guest at dinner) starring Jamil Ratib and Nadia Zulfiqar and Muhammad Al-Sabe, and each film talks about a specific social issue that occurs to a woman, and deals with each What happens to her.