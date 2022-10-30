Not Available

A Tale from the East

  • Horror
  • Fantasy
  • Comedy

That's Entertainment Films

The Little Princess and her bodyguard Jiang travel 200 years from the past to the present day. They are relentlessly pursued by the evil General Shea Hai, a vicious and seemingly indestructible puffy-faced Blood Devil demon who wants to get his hands on a magical pearl the Little Princess possesses. Sweet Kot-Yee, her fat, greedy brother Chu Tai-Lit, and two goofy electricians come to the aid of the Little Princess and Jiang.

Alfred Cheung Kin-Ting
Manfred Wong
Joey Wong
Ni Kuang
Jan Lamb
Chan Cheuk-Yan

