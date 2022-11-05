A Tale of Cinderella

Not Available

Christianne Tisdale (Broadway's +Beauty and the Beast) headlines this stage musical adaptation of the Cinderella story, produced by the New York State Theatre Institute in 1996. It recounts the familiar tale of a minor and inconsequential scrubgirl who longs to meet the prince of her dreams but is constantly thwarted by her vile and manipulative stepsisters and stepmother - until her colorful Godmama (Lorraine Serabian) shows up. George David Weiss and Will Severin composed the music to lyrics by Weiss, W.A. Frankonis wrote the book, and Adrienne Spagnola Posner choreographed.