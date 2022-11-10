A Tale of Legendary Libido

Not Available

Hidden in the ancient Korean folklore lies a tragic character with a massive inferiority complex. Byun’s problem stems from his seriously impaired libido, and to make matter worse, the entire village knows about it. But as fate would have it, he chance encounters a monk from the mountain and gains the ultimate male power of never-ending erection and arousal. Around this time all men are grouped and sent off to war and only Byun remains to satisfy the women of the village who are only happy to line up outside Byun’s home and quench their sexual desires and fantasies!