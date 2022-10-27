1958

A Tale of Two Cities

  • Drama
  • History
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 3rd, 1958

Studio

The Rank Organisation

British barrister Sydney Carton lives an insubstantial and unhappy life. He falls under the spell of Lucie Manette, but Lucie marries Charles Darnay. When Darnay goes to Paris to rescue an imprisoned family retainer, he becomes entangled in the snares of the brutal French Revolution and is himself jailed and condemned to the guillotine. But Sydney Carton, in love with a woman he cannot have, comes up with a daring plan to save her husband.

Cast

Dorothy TutinLucie Manette
Paul GuersCharles Darnay
Marie VersiniMarie Gabelle
Ian BannenGabelle
Cecil ParkerJarvis Lorry
Stephen MurrayDr. Manette

