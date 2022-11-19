A Tale of Two Cities: In Concert

Not Available

Two men in love with the same woman. Two cities swept up by revolution. Charles Dickens' classic Live in concert. Experience the acclaimed Broadway production - now on tour worldwide - and capture all the thrills and romance of this timeless tale in this once-in-a-lifetime event. Featuring members of the acclaimed Original Broadway Cast. Narrated by Michael York. Special song selection 'Never Say Goodbye' and 'Without A Word' performed by Brandi Burkhardt and Michael York interviews Charles Dickens' heir Lucinda Dickens Hawksley. This is a rare Broadway musical performance on home video. The production and creative team are part of Les Miserables original Broadway cast. The performance was aired on PBS. The musical is currently on tour worldwide, including Europe and Japan starring a top shelf cast of Broadway veterans.