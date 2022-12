Not Available

Two young men are aspirants for the hand of Mabel, Henry and Ned, Ned, walking through the park, accidentally bumps into a gouty old gentleman who furiously resents the shock, and Ned amuses himself by tapping the gouty foot with his cane and keeping out of reach of the lunges of the old man. When he calls at Mabel's home he finds to his consternation that the old gentleman is Mabel's father.