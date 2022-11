Not Available

Everybody and their brother in Little Italy has a story. But few bring together a celestial event, a one of a kind ring, a mysterious man in a white suit, petty jealousy, loving larceny, a would be gondolier, a duel, and a very full spittoon. Eight people's lives are about to change as Jupiter and Venus come together in the night sky for a once in a lifetime event. A Taste of Jupiter is a whimsical romance set under the stars.