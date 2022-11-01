Not Available

A Tender Place

    Director

    

    Screenwriter

    

    Release Date

    

    Studio

    

    the director Nagasaki transports us to the remote barren wilderness of Hokkaido, the most northerly of the four main islands that make up Japan, in a powerful and compelling three and a half hour DV-shot epic based on an original novel by Natsuo Kirino that ostensibly deals with the search of a young mother for her missing five-year-old daughter..That Nagasaki manages to keep us riveted throughout the lengthy 200-minute running time is a testimony to his actors and his own skills as a filmmaker. A substantial and absorbing mood piece, rich in detail, raw in emotional charge, thought-provoking, gripping and poignant, A Tender Place is nothing short of a masterpiece.

    Cast

    		Yuki AmamiKasumi Moriwake
    		Shunsuke MatsuokaJun-ichi Utsumi
    		Tomokazu MiuraYohei Ishiyama
    		Ikkei WatanabeMichihiro Moriwake

