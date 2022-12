Not Available

A group of cats have a warm safe place to stay but no food. When Tom the Turkey comes to town to begin his acting career the cats intervene so they can have turkey for Thanksgiving. A pack of neighborhood dogs who guard a local restaurant have all the food they want but are freezing. Learning about the cats' plot to turn Tom into dinner they try to stop the cats. Soon they realize if they work together everyone would have enough to eat and a safe place to stay.