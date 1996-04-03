1996

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate

  • Comedy
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Release Date

April 3rd, 1996

Studio

Savoy Pictures

Nightclub manager Darnell Wright is a perpetual playboy who is almost as devoted to his job as he is to the pursuit of beautiful women. After he sets his sights on the ultra-classy Brandi Web, he launches an all-out assault to win her heart. Ultimately, charm, lust and passion prevail, but Darnell learns the hard way that when you play, you pay. Brandi is much harder to get rid of than she was to get--especially when she realizes that she has a rival vying for Darnell's affection. When he finally decides to call it quits, Brandi becomes an obsessed femme fatale stalking the new love of her life.

Cast

Lynn WhitfieldBrandi
Martin LawrenceDarnell
Regina KingMia
Della ReeseMa Wright
Bobby BrownTee

