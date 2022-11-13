A Thing of Magic

Not Available

Gundu Kaakka is a struggling harmonium player, who aspires to join a local drama troupe. One day, after watching a 3D movie, he presents a pair of 3D glasses to two sisters – Pradnya and Pratheeksha. He tells them that the glasses have magical powers, visible only to him. They initially refuse to believe him. But an incident occurs shortly after, triggering their curiosity. As the determined sisters try to find out the truth about the glasses, other tiny stories slowly unfold in the little village.