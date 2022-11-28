A Third Reich from Its Refuse

Not Available

One year after his debut film Ein drittes Reich Alfred Kaiser edited another compilation essay with similar footage: Ein drittes Reich aus seinem Abfall, a classic succession film in the best sense which carries on, completes in a radical manner the aesthetic reflections of the first work. After the political-ironical critic of picture and ideology of the first part the second part totally disclaims the spoken watchword and "definite" montages: the ambivalence of the used "found footage" combined with contemporary hit-songs is pushed to extremes. Ein drittes Reich aus seinem Abfall: a highly intimate, musical round dance, supplied by Alfred Kaiser with the condition to present it only within the scope of a "private circle" or in immediate order to Ein drittes Reich.