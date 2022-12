Not Available

This is a film that explores the two sided-ness of the comic book page. Although I’d been wanting to make this film for many years, I couldn’t resolve the technical challenges with 16mm. However, Digital Video’s sensitivity to low light allowed me to use a lightbox to harvest the superimpositions created when the two sides of a comic book page are backlit. Another “Couplet” from my ongoing Prolix Satori series.