A Thousand Little Kisses

In contemporary Tel Aviv, a mother and daughter confront each other after the death of the father/husband and the discovery of the dead man's secret affair. The daughter is drawn irresistibly to the "other" woman's son and torn between feelings of loyalty to her mother and distaste of the father's passionate past. The mother is tormented by the past betrayal and current jealousy. Each struggles to settle old debts as they both experience passion and pain, but grow to learn independence.