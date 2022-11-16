A Threshold, Alone

Not Available

As we hear the poetic expression of an ailing father who was once a writer, painter, and thinker, we witness the worldly voyage of his married daughter seriously and sincerely taking care of him. She remains persistently in guilt that if she had been bit cautious and had taken care of her father properly, he would have been mentally and physically sound. Very well supported by her husband, though he does get annoyed time to time, as suggested, she tries to re-introduce to her dad the old people and places he had always been connected to in the past.