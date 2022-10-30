A Time in Quchi

Not Available

At the end of the school semester, Bao is sent to Quchi to be with his recently widowed grandfather because his parents are considering a divorce. Depressed and sullen, he has to transfer to a small elementary school where he discovers that he shares the nickname, “Bear”, with a girl in his class. She lives with her brother, sister and grandmother who makes a living by collecting and selling recyclable trash. But even if her family is poor, she is content with her life. Bao also becomes friends with Mingchuan, an aboriginal Taiwanese kid who’s secretly in love with Bear. These two friendships brighten Bao’s life during this time of parental distress and allow him to rethink his views on existence.