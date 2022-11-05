Not Available

A Time of Roses

  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Filminor

In the year 2011, historian Raimo Lappalainen wants to illustrate how life was 50 years earlier. He becomes obsessed with the fate of a 1970s nude model, Saara Turunen, and finds a perfect actress to reconstruct her life and death in front of a TV camera. Meanwhile, a strike at a nuclear plant is covered up by the media. Written by Markku Kuoppamäki

Cast

Ritva VepsäSaara Turunen / Kisse Haavisto
Tarja MarkusAnu Huotari
Arja Saijonmaa
Eila PehkonenHead of History Institute
Kalle Holmberg
Matti LehteläPhotographer

