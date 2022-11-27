A Time to Get and a Time to Lose

Not Available

Arina is the daughter of a Russian mother and Kurdish father, who left the family and went back to his homeland — Syria. Turning 19, Arina goes to see him in the middle of war-time. She tries to reconnect with him while he is surrounded by three other kids and a new Kurdish wife. Meanwhile, they decide to flee to Europe. The Netherlands becomes their new home. But after a while the family splits up. Arina is trying to be near and offer her support. Will she be able to help, when everything collapses?