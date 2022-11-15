A Time to Remember

Not Available

The film tells of Dr. Robert Payne's adventures in Shanghai 50 years ago. Payne falls in love with beautiful Qiuqiu, the consort of revolutionary hero Jin, who is a communist leader in the Shanghai underground However, he suffers from seizures caused by old head wounds and becomes Payne's patient. Hao Ming is the brutal chief of the Guomintang secret police. In his hunt for Jin, he discovers that Qiuqiu is his long lost daughter. At a lavish father-daughter reunion, Qiuqiu gets her revenge and shots Hao Ming. She's been arrested and admits her guilt. When Jin realizes how much Qiuqiu loves him, he offers to give himself up in exchange for commuting Qiuqiu's death sentence...