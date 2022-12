Not Available

John Bronson, Mr. Daly's farmhand, has ambitions and decides to go to the city. He breaks the news to Mr. and Mrs. Daly and their daughter Lottie. They do their utmost to dissuade him from his purpose, but John has made up his mind to go. He gets employment in a department store. Soon he is promoted to a slightly higher position. He has become neglectful of his country friends, and Lottie waits in vain for an answer to her letters.