Barb has the perfect life, or so she's been told. Somewhere down the road, she's gained a husband, kids and a career, but lost her freedom and passion for life. In an attempt to recapture the innocence of her carefree days, Barb calls her high school pals Patti, Karen and Liz together for a weekend reunion. Loosening up with a few bottles of wine, each shares their secrets and dreams. But they soon discover that they share much more - burden, responsibility and a deep dissatisfaction for where their decisions have taken them. The best friends reach out to one another for collective wisdom and guidance. But, is it enough to save these four friends and set them back on their chosen paths? A Touch of Grey is a bittersweet comedy. A poignant, soul-searching journey that explores the question, can we have it all and still be truly happy?