A Touch of Scandal

Katherine Gilvey is a comely councilwoman, whose campaign for Attorney General is being managed by her ambitious, but cold-hearted husband Benjamin, which takes a turn when photographs surface of her liasion with a male prostitute, who used to be a law client of hers, and has now turned up dead. Also is a note telling her to withdraw from the campaign or the photos will be made public. Investigating on her own, Katherine's suspects to the idenity of the blackmailer are: a shadowy power broker, a charismatic minister, an activist priest, or even her own husband.