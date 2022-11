Not Available

Li Fang, a Chinese immigrant who has been living in Montreal for over 10 years. Her infertility and her violent separation from her Quebecois husband, Eric, have pushed her to the brink of despair. Escaping the chaos in Montreal, Li Fang visits her grandfather in Dazu, her birthplace in south China. The support and inspiration provided by her family and an old lover helps her break the impasse in her life.