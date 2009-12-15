2009

A Town Called Panic

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Release Date

December 15th, 2009

Studio

La Parti Production

Animated plastic toys like Cowboy, Indian and Horse have problems, too. Cowboy and Indian's plan to surprise Horse with a homemade birthday gift backfires when they destroy his house instead. Surreal adventures take over as the trio travel to the center of the earth, trek across frozen tundra and discover a parallel underwater universe where pointy-headed (and dishonest!) creatures live. With panic a permanent feature of life in this papier mâché town, will Horse and his girlfriend ever be alone?

Cast

Jeanne BalibarMadame Longrée
Nicolas BuysseMouton, Jean-Paul
Alexandre von SiversScientifique 2
Bouli LannersFacteur, Simon, Vache
Benoît PoelvoordeSteven (Voice)

