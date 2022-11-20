A Toy Story

Not Available

You know what it's like, boys love their toys! Forget the bikes, the boards and the gaming systems though, these horny boys have some very special toys to enjoy in this 80 minute butt-stretching and cock-pleasuring movie, with scene after scene of anal action as they play with the holes of their buddies and explore new possibilities. But plugs, anal beads and some delicious thick and meaty dildos find their way into those holes for some cum-inducing pleasure the likes of which you'll rarely see on video! Kamyk Walker leads the cast, with gorgeous new Staxus star John Parker and handsome Justin Conway too, backed by by some of the sexiest twink boys available!