A Toytown Tale

Late night in the toy shop. The toymaker goes up to bed, leaving his wind-up policeman to guard the shop, and the other toys come to life. First order of business: throw that pesky cop into the glue pot. The wind-up soldiers march around. They pass a doll, and the lead soldier stops them so he can go woo her. He has some success, until they are threatened by an elephant; he sucks up the other soldiers, and our hero cowers in fear. Then a monkey attacks, and our soldier continues not to be brave.