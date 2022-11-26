Not Available

AVN Hall of Famer & Multiple Award-Winning Director, Joanna Angel Joins forces with Taboo Masterminds, Bree Mills and Craven Moorehead, to release, A Trailer Park Taboo. The follow-up Film from XBIZ and AVN’s 2017 best new Studio, Pure taboo! Inspired by the works of Jean-Paul Sartre and Existentialism, this dark drama,, written and directed by Angel, focuses on the consequences one’s choices can have on their destiny. Jack (Small Hands) is a college student with big dreams and even Bigger problems. He lives in a rundown trailer park with his dysfunctional family: scumbag step-dad (Tommy Pistol), job-jumping mother (India Summer), and obsessively delusional teen step-sister (Kenzie Reeves, in her Break Out Role) who he has been secretly having sex with.