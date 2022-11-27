À travers l'univers

Not Available

Through the Universe is the third section of my cinematic series Mes Villes d’Habitation (My Dwelling Towns). The film represents the autopsy of Saint-Marcellin, a small village in the Isère Region where I spent my childhood during the 50s. Through the Universe displays, in alphabetical order, all the 127 streets and 17 public squares of the town (updated to the period of the shooting, in 2004-2005), all shot following the same rules: in a 20-second-long wide, static, single shot. Every vista is preceded by the sign indicating the name of the street or plaza.